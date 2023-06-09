Arsenal open talks to sign 32-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer as his contract expires at the end of June.

City want Gundogan to stay, but his relationship with former Sky Blues assistant and current Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta may help turn the player's head.

Arsenal want to sign two midfielders this summer and also hold an interest in Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan. The German's contract expires at the end of this month, but City want him to stay. Gundogan, who is also attracting interest from Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Reports from Spanish outlet Marca suggest that Arsenal are looking to add experience to their midfield as reports around Granit Xhaka's rumored exit continue to do the rounds. They signed Jorginho from Chelsea in the January transfer window but are keen to take a punt at Gundogan, who will become a free agent soon.

The report further states that Ilkay Gundogan will have four options this summer, with Arsenal being one of them. He could also choose to stay or explore options abroad, with giants Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona also keen on signing the German midfielder. However, the Gunners are keen to add Gundogan to their ranks as Arteta believes he will help them 'take a leap in quality'.

With Champions League football beckoning in the upcoming season, the Gunners will look to strengthen their squad as much as they can over the summer.

Arsenal speed up process to land West Ham's Declan Rice

Following West Ham United's remarkable triumph in the Conference League final over Fiorentina, all the attention has turned to their captain Declan Rice.

The midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea emerging as possible destinations. However, it appears that the Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals.

With West Ham now set to sanction Declan Rice's move to Arsenal in a deal worth around £92 million, the club will have significant funds to spend this summer.



(@Matt_Law_DT - Tier 1)

As per reports from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal will look to acquire Declan Rice in a deal worth £92 million. How the north Londoners structure the deal would be crucial, as the report states West Ham would prefer receiving most of the fee upfront.

Chairman David Sullivan would be keen to get the deal for Rice sorted out soon as he has a gentleman's agreement not to stand in the player's way should a respectable offer come through. The money West Ham would receive would also help them plan and make moves in the transfer market to add squad depth ahead of the new season.

It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners can pull off what would be a club-record transfer relatively early in the window, benefitting both parties.

