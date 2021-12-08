Arsenal open talks to sign Juventus star - Reports

Arsenal are set to open talks to sign Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski in the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet La Repubblica (via the Mirror).

Arsenal looked to have recovered from their poor start to the season by climbing up to fifth in the standings. However, the Gunners have received a stern reality check after suffering defeats against Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton. Despite spending close to £140 million in the summer, Arsenal's rebuilding under the management of Mikel Arteta seems far from over.

According to the aforementioned source, the Gunners are now targeting a January swoop for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. Arsenal are prepared to offer £25 million with additional bonuses of around £4 million. However, Juventus are set to demand a fee in the range of £34 million.

Dejan Kulusevski has had a slow start to the 2021-22 season for Juventus. The 21-year-old winger is yet to score a goal in Serie A for the Old Lady. As things stand, Kulusevski has scored just once, and has assisted twice in 19 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.

According to the Mirror, Kulusevski faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium with Arsenal being one of the few options at the 21-year-old winger's disposal. The Gunners are now preparing to send a team of delegates to Italy for a meeting with Juventus chiefs over a proposed move.

Arsenal need reinforcements in attack following some lackluster performances

Arsenal have had numerous lackluster performances in attack. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette have struggled to find consistent form in the league.

Mikel Arteta brought on Eddie Nketiah to play on the wings against Everton despite having both Aubameyang and Pepe on the bench. The Arsenal manager opened up on the matter by saying (via the Mirror):

"Because I decided to play Eddie today. To bring him on. He created three chances and hit the post once in 25 minutes I think."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a disappointing start to the season. Arsenal's captain has only netted four goals in the league whilst Alexandre Lacazette has scored just once. The Gunners have been forced to rely on youngsters like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard to score goals.

Arsenal are in dire need of some reinforcements up front. Apart from Dejan Kulusevski, the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.

