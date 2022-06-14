Arsenal open talks to sign player who has 'gone to a totally different level' according to Michael Owen - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, a player who Michael Owen believes reached a different level this past season.

West Ham United had a pretty successful season as they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and finished seventh in the Premier League table.

The Hammers relied heavily on Bowen's consistency in the final third as he mustered 18 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

His goal-return was impressive, and it has subsequently attracted interest from a few Premier League clubs. While Liverpool were a side interested in signing him, Arsenal are now interested in making him their marquee signing of the summer.

The Gunners have opened talks to sign Bowen, so it remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming weeks.

Owen explained on Channel 4 (h/t HITC) last week that the player has had a rapid development in the mid-20s, which is rare in football:

"He's had such a good season. Not that many players that just totally change in their mid 20s and become unbelievable players. Don't get me wrong, this season, he has just gone to a totally different level. I love the way he moves from out to in."

Arsenal need a player of Bowen's ilk to challenge the teams around them

The Gunners narrowly missed out on Champions League football this past season, so it's clear that the squad needs more quality.

The absence of a goal-scoring forward was evident last season even though the likes of Bukayo Saka (11) and Emile Smith Rowe (10) scored some between them.

Bowen's versatility will come in handy should the Gunners sign him. Although he is predominantly a right-sided winger, he can play in a more central role.

The 25-year-old was used in an attacking midfield and false nine roles last season to good effect by David Moyes. His ability on the ball is second to none, and he would be a good fit in a young Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta.

It must be mentioned that Bowen has a contract with the Hammers that runs until 2025, so they certainly won’t let him leave for cheap.

