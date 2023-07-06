Arsenal outcast to hold talks with Mikel Arteta to discuss his future at the club - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly hold talks with Kieran Tierney this week to determine whether he will stay at the club or not.

According to Football Insider, Tierney is set to sit down with Mikel Arteta and thrash out the situation regarding his future. The Scot has three years left on his contract but has garnered interest from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United have been in pursuit of the 26-year-old and he sits atop Eddie Howe's list of left-back acquisitions this summer. Meanwhile, Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Tierney lacked game time last season after Arsenal's capture of Oleksandr Zinchenko from City last summer. He started 15 of 36 games across competitions, chipping in with three-goal contributions.

A decision over Tierney's future is set to be made in the coming days and it remains to be seen if he will remain at the Emirates. He arrived in north London from Celtic in 2019 for £25 million.

Tierney has gone on to make 123 appearances for the Gunners but his spell with the Premier League giants has been marred by injury issues. He missed the back end of the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

Arsenal may be keen on retaining Tierney as they look to tackle a UEFA Champions League campaign. Arteta will want strength in depth as his side potentially mounts another Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal's assistant coach Steve Round departs

Steve Round (right) leaves the Gunners.

Arteta's assistant Steve Round has left the club by mutual consent according to English journalist Charles Watts. He claims that an email was sent by sporting director Edu to the club's staff confirming Round's departure. In it he stated (via Watts' blog):

“During his time with us, Steve played an integral role working with our men’s first team players and helping the significant progress which we have made in recent season. We thank Steve for his contribution to Arsenal and which him and his family all the best of health and happiness.”

Round joined Arteta at the Emirates after previously taking up coaching roles at Everton, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Aston Villa. His departure will likely mean the Gunners will appoint a new assistant coach.

Arsenal's current backroom staff consists of manager Arteta, assistant coaches Albert Stuivenberg, Miguel Molina, and Carlos Cuesta. Their set-piece coach is Nicolas Jover while their goalkeeping coach is Inaki Cana Pavon.

Round was part of Arteta's backroom staff that won the FA Cup in their first season at the Emirates. He boasted plenty of experience and will be a miss for the Gunners.

