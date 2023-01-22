Arsenal plan new talks with Newcastle United target - Reports

Arsenal are planning a new round of talks with Real Valladolid right-back and Newcastle United transfer target Ivan Fresneda, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old has had a breakthrough season under manager Pacheta, where he has made 11 senior appearances across competitions. He is a traditional full-back with a focus on the defensive side of things.

But with the right guidance, Fresneda could become a quality right-back in the coming years. The fact that the Gunners and Newcastle United have already started pursuing the player despite his minimal top-flight experience shows his potential.

Arsenal are believed to have opened negotiations with the club and the player regarding a potential transfer. Fresneda is also open to a move to the Premier League.

Pacheta has already admitted that Valladolid will struggle to keep a hold of the talented teenager. Speaking to reporters earlier this month (h/t Daily Mail), he said:

"I think [Ivan] Fresneda has few games left with the Real Valladolid shirt. He is 18 years old, but he does things that people of 30 do.

"If I was at another club, I would go for him without hesitation, his data is brutal and you are not buying the current player, you are buying what he can become in a few years."

The Gunners currently have Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their options down the right-hand side. However, the Evening Standard claims that Arsenal have deemed the Portuguese right-back surplus to requirements.

Fulham are reportedly interested in the 31-year-old who has 18 months left on his current deal at the Emirates. With just 28 minutes of league football this term, his potential departure is likely to have minimal impact on the north London outfit's first-team set-up.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, and Kieran Trippier as their right-back options. The trio's respective contracts, however, are due to expire at the end of next season.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, there is a chance that Arsenal will part ways with Soares if Newcastle United target Ivan Fresneda joins the Emirates outfit.

He told GiveMeSport:

"If Fresneda were to arrive this month, there’s obviously a chance that Cedric could then be moved on. But at the moment, from what I understand, Arteta is really not keen to weaken his squad."

"Even though he knows Cedric is more than likely not going to play, it seems a little bit of a risk for Arsenal to move players on without replacing them."

The North London outfit signed Soares for £5 million from Southampton in the summer of 2020. Since then, he has only started 44 games for the club across competitions.

