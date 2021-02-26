Arsenal planning swap deal for Barcelona outcast - Reports

Arsenal are believed to be planning a swap deal for Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo. Reports claim that the defender is not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans going forward, and the Gunners are ready to swoop in.

Junior Firpo has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and has only made 5 La Liga appearances for the club this season. He is currently the Blaugrana's second-choice left-back behind Jordi Alba.

According to football.london, the Gunners are ready to use Hector Bellerin in a swap deal in order to complete the transfer for Junior Firpo.

Bellerin is a former Barcelona academy graduate who has made it clear that he wants to return to his boyhood club one day. The full-back has been the subject of interest for French champions PSG, who were thwarted in their attempts to sign him last summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was reportedly instrumental in convincing the full-back to stay on at the Emirates. However, it now seems that he is ready to let the player leave the club.

Hector Bellerin has been a fixture at the back for the Gunners this season but has failed to produce good performances consistently.

Héctor Bellerín reportedly wants to leave Arsenal this summer and The Gunners are willing to give up the Spaniard in a swap deal with Barcelona to bring Junior Firpo to the Emirates👀⚽️ #Arsenal #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/trdsW5i49s — Football Transfers⚽️ (@Transfers) February 25, 2021

Arsenal were reportedly trying to sign Junior Firpo on loan during the January transfer window but could not get a deal finalised in time.

A summer move now looks likely for the full-back, and Arsenal will hope that a straight swap for Bellerin would be acceptable for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona star Junior Firpo would provide Arsenal with more depth

Advertisement

Hector Bellerin has been inconsistent for Arsenal this season

Junior Firpo is a versatile player who can play on either flank as a full-back or even on the left side of midfield. Arsenal are currently a player short at full-back, with Cedric often having to fill in for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back.

If Arsenal do swap Bellerin for Firpo, it would allow the Gunners to give Ainsley Maitland-Niles the starting spot at right-back. The England international left the Gunners on loan to West Brom in search of more playing time during the January transfer window, and Mikel Arteta would not want to lose a player of his quality.

Arsenal are reportedly also willing to accept offers around the region of £35 million for Hector Bellerin this summer. French champions PSG had a bid of £25 million rejected last summer but are expected to reignite their pursuit of the defender.