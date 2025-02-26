Arsenal plot €75m move to sign Barcelona star in summer transfer window: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal are willing to offer €75 million to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in the summer. This move can be seen as a strategic one by the Gunners to enhance the quality and depth of their midfield ahead of the next season.

Since joining Barcelona from Ajax for a reported €86 million in July 2019, the Dutchman has struggled for consistency. However, under Hansi Flick, De Jong is gradually returning to his best.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have reportedly been interested in selling the Dutchman in recent times, as they look to cut costs. Hence, a €75 million offer could be a decent return on investment if Barca decide to sell him.

Best known for his ability to stabilize the midfield, De Jong is a versatile midfielder. The 27-year-old is also a decent deep-playing midfielder whose vision on the pitch is impressive.

In 26 appearances this season, the Dutchman has registered two goals and one assist for Barcelona. In 239 games for Barca, he has recorded 19 goals and 22 assists. If signed, his flexibility and ability to bring stability to the midfield could enhance Arsenal's solidity and midfield prowess.

With his contract scheduled to expire in June 2026, Barca might be looking to sell him due to his high bill. The aforementioned report added that Barca's hierarchy have not commenced negotiations with the player's entourage over a new deal. This is an indication that the club could sell him in the summer rather than lose him for free at the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal willing to splash £62 million for Wolves's Matheus Cunha - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer £62 million to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, according to Fichajes.net. This comes after the Gunners have suffered numerous injury setbacks in attack this season.

Thus, they are looking to sign Cunha to remedy the deficiency in attack in the forthcoming summer transfer window. Cunha has proven to be an outstanding and versatile striker this season. In 28 games, the Brazilian has registered 14 goals and four assists for Wolves. Cunha's potential signing could enhance Arsenal's attacking prowess and chances of winning titles next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners would have to defeat Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the 25-year-old. The aforementioned report also claimed that the three Premier League clubs are interested in triggering Cunha's £62 million release clause.

