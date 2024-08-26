Arsenal plot late swoop for £70m-rated striker previously linked to Manchester United and Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a late transfer window swoop for Evan Ferguson, who was once linked to clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea. The Irish teenager, who scored six Premier League goals last season, is valued at £70 million by his current club Brighton & Hove Albion.

There have been much conversation about the Gunners' need to buy a new striker if they are to continue their project successfully and win a trophy. They currently have a number of strikers at the club, mainly Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. However, the former is injury prone and the latter could be on his way out this summer.

Some reports have claimed that the Gunners are no longer interested in making a move for a striker, particularly this summer. However, new revelations have emerged that could see a change of heart from the Emirates Stadium hierarchy.

According to Football Transfers (via TBR Football), Arsenal are plotting a last-gasp swoop for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson. He is not yet the finished product at the AMEX Stadium, regularly coming on as a substitute, rather than starting as their main striker. Last season, he started only 15 league games but notably scored six goals.

Manchester United had once been linked to Evan Ferguson but a strong push has not been forthcoming, as they signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna instead. The Gunners will need to be wary about Chelsea's reported interest in the striker, as the Blues have not slowed down in terms of signing new players.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta discusses club's strikers amid transfer links

Arsenal have gotten linked to Evan Ferguson, and these links are likely to increase, as the transfer window reaches deadline day. The Gunners have already started the season in good form, winning two games in a row.

After their 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on August 25, Mikel Arteta fielded questions from the press. He also spoke about the striker situation at the Emirates Stadium, discussing Gabriel Jesus' injury first (via Football.london):

"Unfortunately on Thursday in the training session, just at the end he felt something in his groin. We’ll need to assess him. We need to have an MRI scan to see, but he wasn’t available for the game."

About Eddie Nketiah potentially leaving the club, Arteta added:

"At the moment, Eddie is our player. He’s very committed to us. Regardless of the noise, he’s here and he wants to be here with us. He’s really happy that we won the game."

It is uncertain if Arsenal will take on the current campaign without a new striker leading the line. They have had fairly impressive success with Kai Havertz, who scored a goal in their 2-0 win over Wolves on August 17.

