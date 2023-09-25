Arsenal plotting January loan move for Manchester City star who has struggled for game time since big-money move: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester City forgotten man Kalvin Phillips who has admitted he's frustrated with his lack of game time.

Reports from Spain (via TEAMTalk) claim that the Gunners are considering making an approach for Phillips in January. There is a belief at the Emirates that it's the opportune time to move for the English holding midfielder who is surplus to requirements at City.

Phillips has made just three substitute appearances this season, amounting to 52 minutes of action. He's been handed more game time by England manager Gareth Southgate for his national team since joining Manchester City from Leeds United in July 2022.

The 27-year-old joined the Cityzens in an £42 million deal but he's only made 24 appearances across competitions since then. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta views Phillips as Jorginho's long-replacement with the Italian struggling at the Emirates.

Phillips does want to reignite his stagnating club career at Manchester City but has made clear he's growing frustrated with his situation. He said:

"I didn’t come here to just to sit on the bench and be happy doing nothing. I want to continue in some way and hopefully I can do that. There have been times last season, this season, where I’ve been very unhappy, but it’s all been an experience for me, growing as a person and a player."

The England international was viewed as one of the Premier League's most talented midfielders while at Leeds. He made 49 appearances across competitions for the Peacocks in the English top tier, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Phillips has five years left on his contract with Manchester City but Arsenal could test the waters with an approach in January. He's previously garnered interest from the likes of Liverpool and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Piers Morgan is worried Manchester City will batter Arsenal if they play as they did against Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal struggled to impress in the north London derby.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday (September 24). Cristian Romero's own goal and Bukayo Saka's penalty were canceled out by Son Heung Min's double.

It was a topsy-turvy performance from Arteta's men who spurned a 2-1 lead within the space of one minute. They sit fifth in the league, four points off runaway leaders Manchester City.

Last season's title rivals will clash on October 8 at the Emirates and Piers Morgan is concerned about the north Londoners ahead of that game. He claims they were off the pace against Tottenham and could be taught a lesson by Pep Guardiola's treble winners, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“Very disappointing day at the Emirates. Mainly because Spurs weren’t as crap as usual and we were inexplicably crappier than usual. City will batter us if we play like that against them in 2 weeks.”

Arsenal were handed an injury blow at halftime when Declan Rice was forced off with a calf injury and Jorginho took his place. The north Londoners have started the season with four wins and two draws in six league games.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are unbeaten at the top of the table, with six wins from six games. They look a shoo-in to become the first club in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.