Arsenal plotting move for 24-year-old Premier League winger with 16 goal involvements this season: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window. As per Football Transfers, the Gunners will have to spend big to sign the England international, who is contracted at St. James' Park till 2030.

The north Londoners are seemingly keen on bringing in a new left winger, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard failing to make that position their own. Gordon has done well this season under Eddie Howe, bagging nine goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across competitions.

While the 24-year-old winger is considered a crucial part of the Magpies' setup, Harvey Barnes has shown that he can certainly do a job down the left flank. On top of that, it is believed that UEFA Champions League qualification will be crucial to keeping Gordon at the club.

Currently, Newcastle United are third in the Premier League standings, four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester City, who occupy that final Champions League slot. However, a move to Arsenal would be a step in the right direction for the winger, who could then compete for major honors.

The Gunners have challenged for the Premier League title in recent years and have qualified for the semi-final of the Champions League this season. Gordon joined Newcastle United from Everton in January 2023 and has played 100 matches for the club, bagging 22 goals and 23 assists.

Mikel Arteta speaks about Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's future at the Emirates is uncertain, with his contract running out in the summer. As a result, the Ghana international could walk away as a free agent once the season ends.

However, he continues to play a crucial part in the Gunners' squad and is an undoubted starter under Mikel Arteta. He started both of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarter-final legs against Real Madrid recently.

When asked if Partey would extend his deal, the Spaniard said (via Standard):

"Yes, there is progress with all the players. I’ll leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about.”

“The intention is very clear. I’ll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward.”

Partey came to north London from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 and has gone on to make 161 appearances across competitions for the club. The only trophy that the midfielder has won with the club was their 2023/24 Community Shield success.

