Arsenal plotting shock move for Manchester United superstar this summer - Reports

According to the Mirror, Arsenal have identified Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a summer transfer target.

The England international has been in poor form this season and could look to leave United after the end of the season. He made 57 appearances in all competitions for United last season, scoring 21 goals and making 15 assists.

However, he has appeared just 26 times so far this term, scoring five goals and making two assists. He has often seen himself being replaced by Anthony Elanga, either in the starting XI or during the match.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Marcus Rashford's absence from the England squad has given him an opportunity to work on his form and fitness at his club. According to sources, his disrupted campaign is largely down to his lack of preseason preparations following his shoulder operation. [ @MarkOgden_ 🗞 Marcus Rashford's absence from the England squad has given him an opportunity to work on his form and fitness at his club. According to sources, his disrupted campaign is largely down to his lack of preseason preparations following his shoulder operation. [@MarkOgden_]

The Gunners, who are looking to sign a striker this summer, are hence monitoring his situation at Old Trafford. Arsenal's current strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will both run out of contracts in the summer and are unlikely to sign an extension. Moreover, the two strikers have scored just one goal in 2022 between them in the Premier League.

They also parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January after terminating his contract. There were reports of disciplinary breaches by the Gabonese striker which saw him fall out with manager Mikel Arteta. He was stripped of the captaincy and was left out of the team. He eventually joined Barcelona after leaving the Gunners.

A young (24-year-old) striker like Rashford will suit the squad that the Gunners are building under Arteta. They have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season.

Rashford's contract with Manchester United runs out in 2023, so it will be interesting to see if he leaves this summer. However, with the 2022 World Cup coming up, he might want more playing time to get back into the England squad.

Manchester United and Arsenal engaged in a close battle for Premier League Top 4

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, four points above Manchester United (6th), with a game in hand. Both teams are yet to play against each other once as well.

Premier League @premierleague How will this look at the end of the season? 🤔 How will this look at the end of the season? 🤔 https://t.co/Zifwuxwqak

The Red Devils will travel to the Emirates Stadium on April 23 in what will be a crucial fixture in the top-four race. United won 3-2 at Old Trafford on December 3 earlier this season. Both teams are yet to play Liverpool and Chelsea as well.

With Tottenham Hotspur also currently in the mix, sitting fifth, three points below Arsenal, the race for the top four is set to go down to the wire.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava