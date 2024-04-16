Arsenal plotting shock move for Real Madrid star, ready to offer starting role to complete transfer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering swooping for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz.

Fichajes.net reports that the Gunners are seriously considering bringing Brahim to the Emirates this summer. Mikel Arteta would be prepared to offer the Morocco international a starting role and he'd be a focal point of the team.

Brahim, 24, has shone for Real Madrid this season since returning from AC Milan after spending three years on loan at the San Siro. He's registered nine goals and five assists in 36 games across competitions.

However, the versatile midfielder hasn't always been a starter under Carlo Ancelotti. He's started 14 of 26 La Liga games and would likely be an undisputed starter at Arsenal.

Arteta does have a glowing array of attacking midfielders at his disposal. Kai Havertz has staged a career turnaround with the Gunners while Martin Odegaard is one of the best creative players in the Premier League.

However, Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has failed to shake off constant injury issues and was linked with an exit last summer. His future is reportedly in major doubt heading toward this summer transfer window.

Brahim has three years left on his contract with Madrid and is valued by Transfermarkt at €35 million. That fee is likely way off Los Blancos' valuation given his rise this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was hurt when Brahim Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City

Brahim Diaz wanted more game time.

Arteta knows Brahim well from his time working at Manchester City as assistant manager to Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard was part of a backroom staff that helped develop the young playmaker. He made 15 appearances for the Cityzens' senior team and scored two goals before leaving for Real Madrid in 2019 for €17 million.

Brahim's departure left Arteta upset as he thought highly of the Moroccan. The Arsenal boss recalled in 2019 (via Tribal Football)

"It hurt me a lot. He has a huge talent, a lot of personality. And he loves football, he only lives for that."

Brahim opted to leave City because he felt he had a better opportunity at more game time at Real Madrid. This wasn't the case though as the best of his career thus far came with Milan where he starred for Stefano Pioli's side. He registered 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 games of a three-year loan spell for the Rossonerri giants winning the Serie A title in 2022.

