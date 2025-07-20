Arsenal prepare £69 million bid to sign Liverpool target: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £69 million offer to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes, who has been linked with Liverpool, as per CaughtOffside (via GiveMeSport). The Gunners are aiming to bolster their squad as they seek to win the Premier League title following the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Noni Madueke.

Mikel Arteta and Co. are prioritizing strengthening their attack. They are reportedly on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres for a transfer fee of £70 million. The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical this weekend and link up with his teammates ahead of their pre-season campaign.

However, Arsenal are allegedly keen on also signing Liverpool-linked Rodrygo this summer to complement Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka up front. The Brazilian is edging closer to an exit from Real Madrid due to his position in Xabi Alonso's starting XI being thrown into doubt.

While the Gunners are reportedly ready to offer £69 million, Real Madrid have set an asking price of £86 million to initiate talks. Rodrygo has performed well for Los Blancos over the years, recording 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old has helped the club win 13 trophies, including three LaLiga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

However, Arsenal will need to move fast to get the deal over the line, due to other clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, Manchester City, and Liverpool, also being interested in signing Rodrygo. With Luis Diaz close to an exit this summer, the Reds are considering signing Rodrygo as his replacement.

"It’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player" - Eddie Howe makes Alexander Isak admission amid Arsenal and Liverpool links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted he cannot guarantee that Alexander Isak will remain at the club at the end of the transfer window. His comments arrived after the Magpies suffered a 4-0 loss in a pre-season friendly against Celtic (July 19).

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly been interested in signing Alexander Isak this summer, with the Reds being linked with a £120 million bid earlier this week.

Due to Isak being absent during Newcastle's loss, Howe said (via METRO):

"It’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcwstle, he loves the players, the staff, the team. I’m confident he’ll be here at the start of the season."

While Newcastle have maintained that Isak is not for sale this summer, Arsenal and Liverpool have pivoted towards other options. The Gunners are on the verge of signing Viktor Gyokeres, and the Reds are close to agreeing a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike.

