Arsenal prepared to let forgotten star leave for €15 million this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Lucas Torreira leave the club this summer. The Uruguayan midfielder has been out of favor at the Emirates Stadium and has spent this season on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Torreira will be allowed to leave this summer. Also, Fiorentina are likely to push through a move for the midfielder with a €15 million buy-clause being available.

Arsenal are prepared to let Lucas Torreira leave the club on a permanent deal in June. Talks will take place soon with Fiorentina - buy option clause available for €15m. Mohamed Elneny is also expected to leave the club, no talks to extend his contract as of now.

It will bring an end to the 26-year-old's two years at the Gunners. He has only managed 86 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and contributing six assists.

Torreira joined the north London side from Sampdoria in 2020 for €30 million (£26.4m) with Unai Emery then in charge.

But under Mikel Arteta, the midfielder rarely featured, with 17 of his 89 appearances as a Gunner coming under the Spaniard.

The midfielder had spoken of the lack of opportunity under Arteta at Arsenal last year costing him a call-up to the Uruguay national side (via Sport Witness):

“At Arsenal, I had little continuity of late, which also cost me the call-up to the Uruguay national team in the last chunk of the World Cup qualifiers. With a cool head, maybe it was better this way because I had more time to work at Fiorentina and to fit into the manager’s plans”.

Arsenal to use the money towards reinforcements of their own

Nunez (right) has been scoring for fun at Benfica

The funds from the potential sale of Torreira will likely be used towards bringing in a much-desired striker or midfielder. The Gunners are targeting a new centre-forward following the departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

They have been linked with a number of strikers, including Benfica's goalscoring machine Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Primeira Liga outfit, scoring 20 league goals in 22 appearances.

Darwin Nunez - The Complete Striker

Football.London reports that Arsenal director Edu is in touch with the player's representatives over bringing the striker to the Emirates Stadium. HITC reports that the north London side have also joined the race for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Englishman was one of England's top performers at the Euros last year. He has alerted the attention of Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool alongside the Gunners.

HITC also reports that Arteta is eyeing a move for Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who holds similarities to club legend Patrick Vieira.

