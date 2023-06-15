Arsenal preparing £100m bid for top summer target after first offer was rejected - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a new improved bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice after their first offer was rejected.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners are set to return with a £100 million bid for Rice. The north Londoners' opening £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons was snubbed by the Hammers.

Arsenal's new offer is reported to be worth £90 million plus an extra £10 million taking the overall package to £100 million. However, the structure of the north Londoners' proposed offer is problematic.

West Ham are demanding the guaranteed part of the fee to be paid in two installments before 2025. The structure that the Gunners are offering does not match the Hammers' demands as Mikel Arteta's side look to pay the deal over time.

It could prove to be a significant stumbling block in Arsenal's attempts to sign their top transfer target. They are also joined by Manchester City in pursuit of the 24-year-old although the north London giants are viewed as favorites to sign him.

Rice has been in stellar form this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 50 games across competitions. He captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory just last week.

The Hammers' chairman David Sullivan admitted after the final victory over Fiorentina that Rice had played his last game for the club. He stated:

"I think it has to be (his last game). We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements."

Rice's preference is to join Arteta's side despite interest from Manchester United, City, and Chelsea. Bayern Munich have also been in the race but the England international desires a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal preparing for a bid for Kieran Tierney from Newcastle United

Kieran Tierney is keen on a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United are reportedly favorites to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

Football Insider reports that the Gunners are expecting bids for the Scottish left-back in the upcoming weeks. Tierney is said to be keen on a move to St James' Park so he can move closer to home.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates following Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival last summer. He started 15 of 36 games across competitions last season, chipping in with three goal contributions.

Manchester City and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on Tierney's situation at Arsenal. He arrived in north London in 2019 from SPL side Celtic for £25 million but looks set for a departure this summer.

