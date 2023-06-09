Arsenal preparing to lodge renewed offer of around £75 million for top transfer target - Reports

Arsenal are set to offer Brighton & Hove Albion a deal worth in the region of £75 million for Moises Caicedo, according to London World.

Caicedo, 21, was the subject of transfer interest from the Gunners and Chelsea in January, with the former reportedly bidding £75 million. Despite the size of the offer, Brighton refused to budge from their stance of not wanting to sell the midfielder mid-season.

The decision paid off as the Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Having had a fruitful campaign, they are now prepared to sanction an exit for Caicedo.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month that Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who has already joined Liverpool, are expected to leave.

"I think that (the final league game against Aston Villa) can be the last game of Alexis (Mac Allister) and Moises (Caicedo), I’m really sorry," De Zerbi said (via The Daily Telegraph). They are two great people and two great players. The policy of Brighton is like this. I think it’s right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher."

It is worth noting that Caicedo signed a new long-term contract with Brighton in March. The Seagulls will thus demand significantly more than £70 million for the Ecuador international, as per The Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal are now set to test Brighton's resolve with a bid similar to the £75 million package they offered in January, according to London World. It remains to be seen if the proposal will be enough to convince De Zerbi's side to sell the player.

Caicedo, meanwhile, is relaxed about his situation if the report is to be believed. He expressed an interest to join Arsenal in January, but there is no agreement between the two parties as things stand.

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo is of interest to Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool

Arsenal are not the only club interested in signing Moises Caicedo this summer. Chelsea, who made an attempt to sign the Ecuadorian in January, remains in the mix, as per The Daily Telegraph. Manchester United have also reportedly expressed an interest to sign the midfielder.

Liverpool could also enter the fray, according to the newspaper. The Reds confirmed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on Thursday (June 8), but are keen to strengthen their midfield further. They could get involved in the race for Caicedo depending on the finances involved.

Brighton, meanwhile, are preparing for life without Caicedo and Mac Allister. They have already agreed to sign James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud on free transfers, according to multiple reports. They could make further additions to their midfield.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes