Arsenal preparing to open talks with 26-year-old star in big transfer blow for Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen on holding talks with the agent of Victor Osimhen. The Gunners are looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of the striker this summer.

As per a report in Caught Offside, Osimhen is the new target for Arsenal this summer. They report that the Galatasaray loanee will leave the club at the end of the season, and that Napoli are looking to sell him.

Manchester United are interested in bringing him in as well and have opened talks with the striker's entourage. They are not alone in the race right now, as PSG and Chelsea are also keeping tabs.

The two sides tried to sign him last summer but failed to agree terms with Napoli. They tried to bring him in on loan at the end, but could not get the deal over the line as time ran out on Deadline Day.

Arsenal are in dire need of a striker and see the striker as the ideal fit. They remain interested in Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, but see the Nigerian as the better alternative.

Arsenal urged to snub Victor Osimhen and sign Liam Delap

Gary Lineker spoke about Arsenal's interest in Victor Osimhen earlier this year and claimed that he is going to cost them £100 million. He believes that the Gunners should look elsewhere and named Liam Delap as the ideal player they should be making a move for in the summer.

He said on The Rest Is Football podcast via GOAL:

"Victor Osimhen is there isn't he? He without a doubt would score goals for them. The problem they've got now is the whole world knows they need a forward. So a player who might have cost £60-70m is now going to be worth £100-110m when Arsenal come in. They need a top-class centre forward, they did before a ball was kicked this season and my opinion hasn't changed."

"If I were them I'd go for Delap at Ipswich. I know he's young and not entirely proven but he's scored quite a lot of goals in the Premier League this season for a team that's obviously struggled having been promoted. I like him and his movement. There's talk of him going back to Man City but [Erling] Haaland has signed a nine-year deal, so you might have to wait an awfully long time to get a game."

The Gunners will face competition from Chelsea for Delap, who has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. Manchester City also have an option to re-sign him in the summer.

