Arsenal have proposal ready to sign Juventus star in January - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly prepared a proposal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Calciomercatoweb (via SportWitness).

The north London side are said to be planning a player-swap deal, aiming to send Jorginho to Juventus as Rabiot makes his way to the Emirates.

Both clubs stand to gain significantly from such an exchange. Financial considerations appear to be minimal obstacles as both players are reported to draw similar salaries. Rabiot, who has grown into a formidable force in Juventus' midfield, has been the subject of interest from Premier League clubs for years.

His improved gameplay and consistency over the years make him an even more attractive prospect for Arsenal, who are reportedly keen on signing the Frenchman. He has started this season in fine form, racking up one goal and two assists in six Serie A games.

The Turin-based club had previously mulled over Rabiot's sale, only for him to flourish and establish himself as an indispensable part of their midfield. Initially, this season's spotlight was meant to shine on Paul Pogba, but it has been Rabiot who has seized the mantle in the Juventus setup.

Several clubs have now shown an interest in the 28-year-old, making the upcoming transfer window a likely battleground for his signature.

Furthermore, Rabiot's contract agreement with Juventus was set to expire in June 2023. Although he inked a new one-year extension, this effectively sets him up as a free-agent target for next summer. This provides Arsenal, along with other interested parties, a potential avenue to secure his services without the constraints of a transfer fee.

Injury crisis looms over Arsenal ahead of Bournemouth clash

As the Gunners gear up to face Bournemouth, they find themselves grappling with an injury crisis that has raised doubts over the availability of as many as six players.

During his Friday press conference, manager Mikel Arteta raised alarm bells by revealing that a considerable portion of the squad may not make the away journey.

Arteta shed light on the condition of several players, stating that Rice "hasn't trained yet." He said (via Daily Post):

"We have another session in an hour or two and will have more news about him today.”

Arteta added:

“My hope is everybody is fit and available because we need them with all the games we have. Hopefully today we get some good news."

To compound Arsenal's woes, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli have also not participated in training. Further assessments are due for Fabio Vieira and William Saliba, both of whom were absent in Arsenal's Carabao Cup triumph over Brentford.