Arsenal put Nicolas Pepe, Hector Bellerin and 5 others for sale in move to revamp squad: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly (via The Sun) put as many as seven players up for sale in a bid to revamp their squad this summer. Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, and four more players have been transfer-listed by the north London outfit.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal endured a bitter end to a promising 2021-22 Premier League campaign. They lost their momentum in the final weeks of the season, ultimately conceding fourth spot to fierce local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners have already signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to bolster their squad. But as per The Sun’s report, they are not quite done yet.

Arsenal are keen to add a few more players to their ranks, for which it is important for them to offload underperforming or surplus players. As per the report, they have put Pepe, Leno, Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Reiss Nelson up for sale this summer. The report, however, adds that they are having a hard time fetching serious offers for the players.

Bellerin wanted to remain at Real Betis permanently but has returned from loan for pre-season training. Torreira, who was on loan at Fiorentina last season, also could not join the Italian outfit permanently, as they only offered £6 million for the midfielder. Mari, Maitland-Niles, and Nelson were on loan at Udinese, Roma, and Feyenoord, respectively.

Only Leno seems to be on track for a summer exit, courtesy of Fulham’s interest in the German goalkeeper.

Arsenal confident of signing Youri Tielemans for £30 million

The Emirates outfit hope to reinforce their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and have set their sights on Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

As per Sun, Arteta’s side have stepped up their interest in the Belgian and are preparing to make a concrete offer. The Gunners reportedly believe that the Foxes will let their midfielder leave for a £30 million fee.

Arsenal were initially interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves, but Wolves’ £75 million asking price has put them off.

The option of signing Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has also been explored but his age and the higher price make him a trickier prospect.

Also Read: "Interesting to know how some names are on the market" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta refuses to rule out move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far