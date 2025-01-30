Arsenal in race to sign Spurs target after failure to sign Ollie Watkins: Reports

Arsenal have identified Mathys Tel as a possible alternative to Ollie Watkins, according to The Daily Mirror. The Gunners initially had their eyes on the Englishman to address their No. 9 woes.

Mikel Arteta lacks a proper focal point in his attack, with Gabriel Jesus failing to impress since his move from Manchester City. The Brazilian is currently out for the season with an ACL injury, prompting Arsenal to turn to the market for solutions.

They zeroed in on Watkins and apparently submitted a £60m offer for the player, which was rebuffed by Aston Villa. The Villans have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr this month and are unlikely to offload another striker.

The situation has forced the Gunners to consider alternatives and they have identified Tel as an option. The Frenchman has slipped down the pecking order at Bayern Munich since the arrival of Vincent Kompany.

Tel has registered just one assist from 14 games across competitions this season, only four of which have been starts. Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are already in talks with the Bavarians to prise him away.

However, Arsenal have now entered the fray and are planning to go head-to-head with their local rivals for the 19-year-old. Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the race, with Bayern Munich apparently willing to let Tel go for £50m. However, the Bavarians are also open to a loan deal, with or without a purchase obligation.

When are Arsenal back in action?

Arsenal return to action on Sunday, February 2, when they host Manchester City at the Emirates in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team arrive at the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Girona in the Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

The victory helped the Gunners finish third in the European table after the league round, and they have now secured automatic qualification to the Round of 16. The north London side won six of their eight games in the tournament this season, losing just one.

Arsenal have also been in fine form in the Premier League this season, and currently sit second in the table after 23 games. They are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners have won 13 games in the league this season, losing two. They have scored 44 goals in the Premier League and conceded just 21.

