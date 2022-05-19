Arsenal re-considering move for 25-year-old forward due to £55 million price-tag - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly reconsidering their move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus following the Premier League leaders slapping a £55 million price tag on the Brazilian.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new centre-forward this summer following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

The only options currently at the club are Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah and both strikers' contracts are expiring this summer.

A lack of goals has plagued Arsenal throughout this season, with the side having come off the boil at the latter stages of the campaign. The North London side have managed 57 goals, which is the lowest of the top seven in the Premier League.

The Athletic reported back in April that Mikel Arteta was looking to pursue a deal for Gabriel Jesus and that the Brazilian forward was open to the move.

However, ESPN reports that the Gunners are now weighing up their options as they will now have to pay a reported £55 million to bring him to the Emirates.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal have ‘baulked’ at Manchester City’s £55M valuation of Gabriel Jesus who has just ONE year left on his current deal, reports Arsenal have ‘baulked’ at Manchester City’s £55M valuation of Gabriel Jesus who has just ONE year left on his current deal, reports @espn 🇧🇷 Arsenal have ‘baulked’ at Manchester City’s £55M valuation of Gabriel Jesus who has just ONE year left on his current deal, reports @espn. https://t.co/dByQnKtRc2

Manchester City are reportedly keen to recoup the £60 million they paid for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing Gabriel Jesus, who has 95 goals in 235 appearances during his time at the Etihad.

The player's agent Marcelo Pettinati confirmed that talks were being had over a potential move this past week.

But the Gunners are now deliberating on whether they would be willing to pay the £55 million fee.

Could finishing outside the top four cost Arsenal in their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus?

The City striker has reported interest from elsewhere

Arsenal were on course to finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League just over a week ago. They sat fourth, four points clear of Spurs before a huge North London Derby against their fierce rivals on May 12.

However, Tottenham would go on to thrash Arsenal 3-0 and blow the top four race wide open. The Gunners then slumped once more, losing 2-0 to Newcastle United on May 16, whilst Spurs would beat Burnley 1-0 on May 15.

afcstuff @afcstuff Sources have told ESPN Arsenal did not expect to finish in the top four this season & therefore their long-term budgeting has not been significantly affected by the recent slump. That will make a deal for Gabriel Jesus harder to pull off, although not impossible. [ @JamesOlley Sources have told ESPN Arsenal did not expect to finish in the top four this season & therefore their long-term budgeting has not been significantly affected by the recent slump. That will make a deal for Gabriel Jesus harder to pull off, although not impossible. [@JamesOlley] https://t.co/ddFZhL9RVA

It now means Mikel Arteta's side head into the final day of the season trailing Tottenham by a point in the race for the top four.

A lack of Champions League football may scupper any move the Gunners are looking to make for Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City forward has been part of Pep Guardiola's side who have played in Europe's elite club competition ever since the Spaniard took over in 2017.

