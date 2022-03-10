Arsenal could re-sign former star for £63 million who has 'unfinished business' at the club: Reports

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry could be set to rejoin Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old German winger has been one of Europe's top talents since leaving Arsenal in 2016 for the Bundesliga. The forward has been instrumental in Bayern's recent success, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2020 as well as three Bundesliga titles.

But contract talks with the Bavarians are yet to advance. Hence, The Sun reports that he could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League with the Gunners.

Gnabry, 26, excited Gunners fans when he posted a picture of himself wearing a retro Arsenal shirt on his Instagram page recently.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are considering a shock transfer for their former player Serge Gnabry - and could pay Bayern Munich £63m for him!



(Source: Football London) Arsenal are considering a shock transfer for their former player Serge Gnabry - and could pay Bayern Munich £63m for him!(Source: Football London) 🚨 Arsenal are considering a shock transfer for their former player Serge Gnabry - and could pay Bayern Munich £63m for him!(Source: Football London) https://t.co/Wr799ARncX

The forward has gone on record in the past stating his love for the north London outfit.

In a 2019 Pro: Direct Soccer interview, the Germany international was asked about any potential return to the Premier League club. He replied:

“Always a Gunner, (leaving the club) was the hardest decision but in the end, I think it worked out as I wanted to play, but as a club man Arsenal... top, top.”

Gnabry's current deal with Bayern runs until 2023 and there were suggestions that contract talks would not be an issue.

But Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenburg has stated that he believes there's a 50-percent chance we'll see the German depart the Bavarians.

The fee being touted by football.london for his services is £63 million. He has attracted interest from various other clubs including Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal target Serge Gnabry's rise to prominence

Gnabry rarely featured during his time in north London

Gnabry found first-team football at the Emirates Stadium a rarity during his four years at the club. He featured just 18 times for the north London outfit, scoring on one occasion.

It was in the Bundesliga that the forward showed his talent following a £4.5 million move to Werder Bremen. He impressed for Bremen, scoring eleven goals and contributing two assists in 27 games for the Bundesliga side.

Bayern Munich pounced and sign the winger for £7.2 million in 2017. Following a brief loan spell at Hoffenheim, he was then thrown into the first-team fold at the Allianz Arena.

He has been hugely impressive ever since. He has a record of 60 goals and 39 appearances in 160 games for the 30-time Bundesliga champions.

Birmingham Banter Club @BhamBanterClub



1) Cheaper

2) Gunner

3) Winner



Please make this happen 🏻 3 reasons Arsenal NEED to bring in Serge Gnabry over other prospects:1) Cheaper2) Gunner3) WinnerPlease make this happen 3 reasons Arsenal NEED to bring in Serge Gnabry over other prospects: 1) Cheaper 2) Gunner 3) Winner Please make this happen🙏🏻 https://t.co/PZ7ElA5nK3

That success has seen him demand higher wages with the winger currently on £115,000 per week.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern will be able to tie him down to a new deal.

Edited by Aditya Singh