Arsenal reach agreement with key target to bolster attack - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with their attacking target Benjamin Sesko on personal terms. Sesko has been linked to the Gunners this summer, especially with them hunting the market for new forwards.

Benjamin Sesko performed well for RB Leipzig last season, recording 21 goals and six assists in 45 outings across competitions. His current deal with the German side runs until June 2029. Sesko could be a good signing for Arsenal, especially with their other attacking targets having other preferences.

According to German outlet Sport Bild (h/t Sport Witness), Arsenal have reached an agreement with personal terms to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. However, negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing. The report suggests that the Gunners have assured RB Leipzig that they will not make a small offer, with the reported asking price for Sesko being around €80-100 million.

Apart from Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal are also linked to Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, but the Spaniard reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, their other major target, Rodrygo, is reportedly keen on staying at Real Madrid. New coach Xabi Alonso counts on the player, making it difficult for the North London club to make a move for the Brazilian.

Pundit Dean Saunders urges Arsenal to sign Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with talkSPORT (h/t Caught Offside), former Liverpool star Dean Saunders urged the Gunners to sign striker Darwin Nunez this summer. The Uruguayan is expected to leave Anfield in this window after having a poor season, recording seven goals and seven assists in 47 outings across competitions.

“Is there any fan out there that if the club was linked with Nunez would be disappointed? I agree that he’s not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals, or anywhere [else]," Saunders said.

He added:

"The people they’ve got lined up, they’re all gambles. Every striker you bring in from different leagues into the Premier League, you’re like: ‘Fingers crossed’, because you’ve got to be good to score goals in the Premier League. At least he’s played in the Premier League for three years. And you know what you’re going to get, he works his socks off, so even if he doesn’t score, he’s not a passenger and that’s why the Liverpool fans like him."

Darwin Nunez has been linked to Serie A sides such as Napoli and AC Milan for a potential exit. As of now, the Gunners do not seem interested in signing him and have other reported attacking targets. If the Benjamin Sesko deal works out, it could partly solve Arsenal's problem, making Nunez an unlikely signing for now.

