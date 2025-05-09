Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder has been a hot target for many European giants and was heavily linked to Liverpool last summer. However, he eventually chose to continue with Real Sociedad.

Originally a Real Sociedad academy graduate, Zubimendi was promoted to the first team in 2020. The 26-year-old Spaniard is known for his ability to orchestrate the midfield and neutralize the opposition's press. In 232 club games across competitions, Zubimendi has scored 10 goals and created nine more. He also won the Copa del Rey with his side in 2019-20.

According to a report by football correspondent Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have reached an agreement in principle to sign Martin Zubimendi.

"Deal only pending formalisation. Although Arsenal are cautious given Zubimendi has changed his mind in the past, there is now a full agreement in place with the player," Jacobs wrote on X.

He also claimed that Zubimendi is set to be the first signing under the tutelage of the Gunners' new sporting director, Andrea Berta, adding:

"Edu and Jason Ayto the driving forces behind the deal even though Zubimendi is now expected to become the first signing of the Andrea Berta era."

For Arsenal, both Jorginho and Thomas Partey will be running out of their current contracts next month. Therefore, Mikel Arteta will look to bring in reinforcements in the side's midfield.

Last season, Arsenal signed Mikel Merino from Sociedad for a reported transfer fee of €32 million. Their relationship with Imanol Alguacil's side may help ensure that the Gunners make Zubimendi's deal official soon. However, they may need to pay a hefty transfer fee as the Spaniard's €57,692-a-week contract with Sociedad lasts till 2027.

Arsenal eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo: Reports

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Final - Source: Getty

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo to bolster their attack. The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €45 million.

In 267 games across competitions, the Brazilian has netted 68 times and registered 50 assists for Real Madrid. He has also lifted two UEFA Champions League titles, the FIFA Club World Cup, three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Supercups, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Copa del Rey, and three Supercopas de España with the Spanish giants.

According to a report by METRO, the Gunners have started talks with the Brazilian's representatives for a potential move this summer. Arsenal's frontline has been riddled with injuries this season, with mainstays like Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus spending large parts of the season on the treatment table. Rodrygo's arrival will add more dynamism to Mikel Arteta's side, who recently got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

Rodrygo's current contract with Real Madrid lasts till the summer of 2028, which means that Mikel Arteta's side might need to spend a lot to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

