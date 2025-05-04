Arsenal eye €100 million move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to splurge €100 million to snap up Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes this summer. The Brazilian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the summer of 2019.

Ad

In 267 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has contributed 68 goals and 50 assists for Los Blancos, including 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings across competitions this campaign.

Despite being contracted to Carlo Ancelotti's side till 2028, Rodrygo continues to be linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. As per METRO, the Gunners have commenced talks with the Brazilian's representatives over a potential summer move.

With summer arrival Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and his compatriot Vinicius Junior outshining him this season, Rodrygo could be on the move at the end of the season, as per Relevo (via Metro).

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned report says that Madrid are open to selling the Brazilian, who will decide on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu after discussing with Xabi Alonso, who's speculated to succeed Ancelotti at the end of the season. However, Rodrygo won't come cheap.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have struggled up front this season, especially after injuries to attackers Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta's side are second in the Premier League with four games left, with leaders Liverpool having already wrapped up the title.

Ad

What's next for Arsenal and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Arsenal have had underwhelming seasons, but both sides remain in contention for major silverware. While Los Blancos trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by seven points - with a game in hand - the Gunners, as mentioned earlier, can finish no higher than second in the Premier League.

Ad

However, Arsenal are alive in the UEFA Champions League. After knocking out holders Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, they lost 1-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain at home last week.

Following a 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth at the weekend, the Gunners travel to the Parc des Princes, where they need a win on Wednesday (May 7) to reach the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos - after playing Celta Vigo in the league on Sunday - next take on arch-rivals Barcelona away next Sunday (May 11). Ancelotti's side have lost all three clashes with the Blaugrana this season, with their most recent setback (a 3-2 loss in extra time) coming in the Copa del Rey final last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More