Arsenal reach full agreement with 21-year-old star to end Manchester City's interest: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a contract extension for Bukayo Saka, effectively ending Manchester City's interest in the right inside forward.

Saka, 21, has established himself as a crucial starter for the Gunners over the past two seasons. He has been instrumental in his team's Premier League title push in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, scoring nine goals and contributing eight assists in 24 games in the process.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 24-cap England international is in the final 16 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium. He has been subject to transfer rumors involving Premier League giants like Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal has reached an agreement with Saka for a new five-and-a-half-year contract, worth around £57 million. Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta prioritized Saka's renewal to ward off growing transfer interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Saka, who has been with the Gunners since 2008, is set to earn over £200,000-a-week at the Emirates, making him one of the top earners.

The Gunners have also tied down Gabriel Martinelli to a new contract this season. William Saliba is likely to be the next player to be offered a contract extension in light of his stellar performances this campaign.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn William Saliba: "I want to win everything possible here at Arsenal, and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title.” William Saliba: "I want to win everything possible here at Arsenal, and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title.” https://t.co/RRTL3cF5cy

Harry Redknapp offers PL title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Speaking on the Mennie Talks podcast, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp claimed that Pep Guardiola's side would beat Arsenal to the Premier League title this campaign. He said:

"I don't know though, I've still got a feeling that Manchester City are going to win it. I think they're going to come with a rally soon. But it will be tight. Arsenal are going to take some catching, but the one team you don't want chasing you down in a title race is City!"

Sharing his thoughts on the Cityzens' squad depth, Redknapp said:

"If it was anyone else chasing them, I'd say, 'Yeah fine', but Manchester City are so dangerous. Just look at their bench. [Ruben] Dias and [Phil] Foden haven't been getting a game and they would walk into any other Premier League team. The changes Pep Guardiola can make all over the pitch is just ridiculous. Whereas, I think if Arsenal get a couple of injuries, it will be a big problem for them."

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League standings with 57 points from 24 games, while City is on 55 points from 25 matches.

