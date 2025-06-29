Arsenal reach personal terms agreement with LaLiga star, look to seal transfer for fee in excess of €20m: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are now looking to agree a fee for the 21-year-old.

Ad

According to Romano, Valencia turned down Arsenal's opening bid worth €14 million for the centre-back. The north London giants reportedly believe that they can conclude a deal for €20 million.

Mikel Arteta's side are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window. However, they are reportedly close to landing Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Cristhian Mosquera has been named as a target for the Gunners in the last couple of weeks. They now look close to landing the Spain under-23 international as Arteta looks to bolster his defence.

Ad

Trending

Mosquera has come through Valencia's youth system and made his senior debut for the club in 2022. He has made 90 senior appearances for Los Ches so far and was almost a regular starter last season.

Blessed with a big frame of 6 ft 2 in, the Spaniard is predominantly a centre-back but can also play as a right-back. He is physically strong, technically sound and quite agile as well.

Arsenal already boast a solid defence that has conceded the least number of goals in the Premier League in the last two seasons. The partnership between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba is one of the best in Europe right now.

Ad

Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are all capable of playing at centre-back. However, Arteta has mostly used White, Timber and Calafiori in full-back positions.

Mosquera could provide solid cover for the likes of Gabriel and Saliba at the heart of the defence. Aged only 21, he looks set to be available at a bargain price and could prove to be a shrewd addition to Arsenal.

Arsenal to make an improved offer for target after seeing their opening offer rejected: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an improved offer for Viktor Gyokeres after seeing their first offer rejected by Sporting CP. As reported by O Jogo, the Gunners are set to make another attempt to sign the Sweden international after their offer worth €55 million plus add-ons was rejected.

Ad

Mikel Arteta looks desperate to bolster his attack this summer with the addition of a top-class number nine. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko seemed to be their priority target but Arsenal have reportedly moved on.

Gyokeres is now reportedly being seen as the top target but Sporting CP are ready to play hardball with their star man. They are believed to be demanding well over the €55 million fee the Gunners are looking to pay for his services.

Gyokeres has been one of the most in-form strikers in Europe since joining Sporting CP in 2023 from Coventry City. The 27-year-old has scored 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants till date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More