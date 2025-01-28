Arsenal ready to activate €58 million release clause to sign Chelsea and Barcelona target - Reports

Arsenal are ready to trigger the €58m release clause of Chelsea and Barcelona target Nico Williams, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward has been outstanding for Athletic Bilbao of late and is expected to take the next step in his career this year.

Williams helped the Basque club win the Copa del Rey last season and powered Spain to the Euro 2024 title last summer. He was heavily linked with an exit from San Mames last year but stayed at the club.

This season, the 22-year-old has scored three goals and set up five more from 29 games across competitions. His efforts have convinced Arsenal, who are ready to prise him away.

The Gunners have been quite impressive under Mikel Arteta so far, but have lacked a cutting edge in attack. The north London side wants a new left forward to complement Bukayo Saka and have zeroed in on Williams.

Arsenal are so convinced by the player that they are willing to trigger his release clause. However, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Barcelona are all in the race, with Spurs ready to match his release clause too.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also preparing for attacking additions amid the uncertainties surrounding Christopher Nkunku. Williams could also be an upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk, whose future at Chelsea hangs in the balance due to off-field issues. The Spaniard's contract with Bilbao runs until 2027.

Will Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns for a Juventus star?

Arsenal and Chelsea could be set for battle for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to report. Acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio recently stated that the Serbian has rejected a massive offer to move to Al-Nassr this month.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain on the hunt for a new No. 9, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury. The Brazilian has failed to impress at the Emirates and the north London side is already looking for an upgrade.

Vlahovic could be a fine fit for Arsenal and is a long-term target for the club. However, he is also being eyed by Chelsea, who want to a new focal point in attack as well.

The Blues' pursuit of Vlahovic stems from Nicolas Jackson's recent slump in form. The Senegalese started the season well but has lost his scoring boots lately. Vlahovic has scored 12 goals from 26 games this season and his contract with Juventus expires in 2026.

