Arsenal ready to beat Barcelona to key signing by offering wages Spanish side cannot match - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly keen to beat Barcelona in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams by offering him higher wages this summer. Williams has been a key target for major European sides for the last two seasons.

The latest news in the Nico Williams saga comes after the Spaniard's agent reportedly met Barcelona sporting director Deco last week. According to SPORT (h/t Sport Witness), Williams' agent, Felix Tainta, informed the Catalan side about his client's desire to join them this summer. He has reportedly prioritized joining them after their deal fell through last summer and is willing to take a salary cut as well.

However, other interested clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich, will not give up on Nico Williams' signing. The latest reports from SPORT (h/t Sport Witness) suggest that the Gunners are keen on beating Barcelona to sign Williams by offering him a more lucrative deal. They are offering him a reported salary of €9 million per year, which neither Athletic Club nor Barca can meet. Moreover, they are also willing to pay his €62 million release clause.

The aforementioned report also suggests that Nico Williams has asked for time from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. He wants to wait for Barcelona and will only consider other options when all doors to joining the Catalans have been closed.

Meanwhile, La Blaugrana may face difficulty in paying Williams' release clause. The Catalan side are also reportedly prioritizing signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer, although Williams remains an option if the Diaz move does not materialize. It remains to be seen where Nico Williams finally ends up this summer, with the race to sign him being wide open for now.

Arsenal target Nico Williams told Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal about his desire to join the Catalans: Reports

According to SPORT (via GOAL), Nico Williams has informed Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal about his desire to join the Catalans this summer despite Arsenal's interest. Yamal and Williams share a strong bond as teammates for the Spanish national team. The duo's attacking combination has worked well for Spain, and could be similarly beneficial if the latter moves to the Camp Nou this summer.

Per the report, Williams spoke to some of his Spain teammates from Barcelona during the UEFA Nations League. He allegedly told Yamal and his other compatriots, such as Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, and Fermin Lopez, about his transfer interest.

"Bro, take me with you," Williams allegedly said (via GOAL).

Nico Williams has been of major interest in the European transfer market since his breakthrough performance in the 2024 Euros. The Spaniard has been a regular for Athletic Bilbao last season, recording 11 goals and seven assists in 45 outings across competitions.

Arsenal are in dire need of attacking reinforcements and will not give up on Nico Williams in this transfer window. Bayern Munich are also pushing to sign him, and Athletic Bilbao wish to retain the Spaniard.

