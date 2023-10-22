Arsenal ready to beat Chelsea and Real Madrid to sign €87 million rated striker - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to break the bank and spend big to sign Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid in 2024.

Juventus star Vlahovic has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023-24 season with the Bianconeri after his 2022-23 campaign was punctuated by injuries. The 23-year-old has netted four goals in his first six Serie A appearances this season, adding an assist.

Arsenal are keen to sign a new striker in 2024, with manager Mikel Arteta previously setting his sights on Ivan Toney. The Gunners are looking at different options now, and are prepared to pursue a move for Vlahovic, as per El Nacional.

Vlahovic was close to joining the Gunners from Fiorentina before he eventually chose to sign for Juventus in January 2022. The Italian side are, however, open to raising funds by selling the prolific striker to another top European side.

Chelsea tried but failed to reach an agreement for a swap between Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, but remain interested in the Serbian. Real Madrid are also interested in adding him to their squad, having parted ways with Karim Benzema in the summer.

Juventus will demand at least €87 million to sell their striker, with Arsenal keen to jump to the front of the queue. The Gunners have not looked very convincing in the striker department this season, with Eddie Nketiahd and Gabriel Jesus failing to impress.

Arsenal prepared to spend big on new striker

Last season, Arsenal had Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their striker options with the duo scoring a combined 15 league goals. This season, they have only three goals combined in nine games - far from acceptable for title challengers.

The Gunners spent £60 million on German star Kai Havertz from Chelsea, but he has so far scored once, a penalty, for the side. These conditions have forced Arteta to look outside for a solution to his lack of an elite striker.

Arsenal have looked at signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen (via Football.London), as well as Toney, but the Nigerian is likely to cost over €100 million next year. The English side have spent heavily in recent windows and will be keen to spend less on a striker, hence their pursuit of Vlahovic.

Arteta is partly to blame for their situation, as he failed to reward Folarin Balogun with a place in his squad despite his exploits in France. The Gunners have no option but to spend big if they want a proven goalscorer.