Arsenal ready to build a statue of legendary manager Arsene Wenger tentatively by 2023 - Reports

According to reports from The Telegraph, Arsenal have been working on plans to build a statue for their legendary former manager Arsene Wenger following his return to the Emirates Stadium.

The highly regarded Frenchman showed up for their match against West Ham on Boxing Day, much to the surprise and excitement of many fans.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Exclusive: Arsenal are ready to build a statue of Arsene Wenger outside the Emirates Stadium potentially as early as 2023 | @JWTelegraph Exclusive: Arsenal are ready to build a statue of Arsene Wenger outside the Emirates Stadium potentially as early as 2023 | @JWTelegraph

Wenger had previously declined to return to the club, but was said to have received encouragement from current manager Mikel Arteta and former vice chairman David Dein. The response from fans during Arsenal's 3-1 win against West Ham United, where Wenger received a rapturous reception, will certainly have made his decision worth it.

Wenger's statue is expected to be located outside the main entrance of the Emirates Stadium, where it will be visible to all fans entering the stadium. It is not yet clear what the statue will depict, but it is likely to be a tribute to Wenger's many achievements and contributions to the club. The statue is set to be unveiled as early as 2023.

Premier League @premierleague



@Arsenal A special moment as Arsene Wenger returns to the Emirates A special moment as Arsene Wenger returns to the Emirates ❤️@Arsenal https://t.co/XJIFwHtQ7D

Arsene Wenger, who spent 22 years at the Arsenal helm, led the team to three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups. The statue will immortalize him alongside other notable figures such as Herbert Chapman, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams, and Dennis Bergkamp outside the stadium.

The unveiling of the statue is expected to be a highly emotional and memorable moment for Arsenal fans, and it is sure to be a popular attraction for supporters visiting the stadium.

Arsenal continue to prowl in transfer market as they look to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix, a highly skilled and coveted attacking player, is rumored to be leaving Atletico Madrid in the forthcoming January transfer window. There have been reports that Felix has had a disagreement with his manager Diego Simeone and that the club is now willing to sell or loan him out in order to bring in a replacement.

The news has garnered the attention of several top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal reportedly expressing the most interest in signing him. According to a report from AS via Sport Witness, the Gunners are among the clubs vying for Felix's signature, but they are not the only ones interested.

Manchester United are also reportedly considering Felix as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and are eager to finalize a deal. Both clubs reportedly see Felix as a player with the potential to make a significant impact and add quality to their attacking ranks.

Poll : 0 votes