Arsenal ready to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool to sign Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis McAllister amid strong interest from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

The Argentine international has emerged as one of the top-rated midfielders in the Premier League following his performances for the Seagulls. His displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year have also seen his stock go up.

Ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly joined the race to sign McAllister, who is valued at around £70 million from Brighton. A move to the Emirates could be a big jump in the career of the midfielder, who joined Brighton from his native club Argentinos Juniors in 2019.

Arsenal aren't expected to have a free run at McAllister this summer, as they are expected to face competition from City and Liverpool. The two Premier League clubs need to strengthen their midfield departments and McAllister is currently at the top of their wishlists.

The Argentine international has so far made a combined total of 22 appearances for Brighton this season. He has also scored seven goals thus far, with five of them coming in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta speaks on the pressure he would have faced if he hadn't given the Arsenal defender a chance

French defender William Saliba finally got his breakthrough campaign with the Gunners this season despite being signed by the north London club in 2019.

Saliba has been seen as not-too-good enough for the Arsenal first team in previous campaigns despite impressing on loan. However, Arteta decided to put his faith in the youngster this season by giving him regular game time.

Speaking about his choice to play for Saliba this season, the Spanish tactician revealed that he was certain about playing Saliba this season. He said (via Mirror):

“I was 100 percent sure that I was going to have a lot of pressure externally to give him the opportunity. Then it was the perfect storm and a beautiful relationship started to build."

He continued:

“He had an immediate impact... the first two training sessions that we looked at him and thought: ‘There's huge potential here.’ His attitude, the way he came in and said: ‘I'm going to prove that I'm very good and I deserve to be here.' Without looking back, or being shy - he was doing it the right way."

