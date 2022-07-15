Arsenal ready to cut their losses and sell 27-year-old star this summer: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are ready to cut their losses on their club-record signing Nicolas Pepe. As reported by The Daily Mail, the Gunners are ready to sell the Ivorian international this summer amid interest from a host of clubs.

Pepe has proven to be a subpar signing for the north London club, with Arsenal paying Lille around £72 million for his services back in 2019.

As per the aforementioned report, Sevilla, Lyon, Marseille and Leeds United have all expressed an interest in the 27-year-old. As claimed by Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla, Sevilla have already entered talks with Mikel Arteta's side for the signature of the former Angers winger.

However, Julen Lopetegui's side have reportedly asked the Gunners winger to reduce his wage demands. The winger is believed to be seeking at least £100,000 per week.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are believed to be ready to pay only £15 million for the Ivorian international while Arsenal seek a fee around £25 million.

Regardless of how much Mikel Arteta's side manage to recoup for Pepe, they will have to incur a massive loss for his sale. The former Lille winger has also attracted interest from France with Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille both interested in the 27-year-old.

Leeds United are moving for the signature of the left-footed right winger as they look to replace Raphinha following his move to Barcelona.

Pepe started just five Premier League games during the 2021-22 season while coming off the bench in 14 league games. No. 19 could only find the back of the net once in the process while producing two assists.

Arsenal have already replaced Nicolas Pepe and must offload him soon

There is simply no way Arsenal can recoup anything even close to the £72 million they spent on the signing of Nicolas Pepe in 2019. It would thus be in their best interest to take the loss as soon as possible and move on with it.

The Gunners have signed 19-year-old Brazilian winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo this summer who looks like a valid replacement for Pepe. Like the Ivorian, the teenage Brazilian prodigy is left-footed and tends to operate from the right flank.

Arteta has plenty of quality on the flanks with the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe and Marquinhos. Additionally, Fabio Vieira is also capable of playing on the right wing.

