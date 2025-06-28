Arsenal ready to fight after seeing first bid rejected for top target - Reports

Arsenal are determined to secure the services of Cristhian Mosquera this summer, according to Superdeporte. Recent reports have heavily linked the Gunners with a move for the Spanish defender, whose contract with Valencia expires in 2026.

Mosquera has caught the eye with the LaLiga side in the 2024-25 season, registering 41 appearances across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Emirates.

The north London side are looking for a replacement for Jakub Kiwior, who is expected to leave the club this summer. Mosquera has emerged as an option, and Arsenal have apparently been in touch with the player's entourage as well.

The 21-year-old is apparently convinced by the project under Mikel Arteta and has already given his green signal to a move to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners have reportedly offered €20m for Mosquera, but it has been rejected by Valencia.

Los Che manager Carlo Corberan supposedly wants the Spanish defender to extend his stay at the Mestalla. The LaLiga side have already held talks with Mosquera regarding a renewal, but are yet to offer him a new deal.

Valencia are apparently waiting for Ron Gourlay to take over as their new CEO in July before making a move. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation, and are expected to return with an improved offer for the Spaniard.

Are Arsenal eyeing Eberechi Eze this summer?

Arsenal have established contact regarding a move for Eberechi Eze this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The English forward enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with Crystal Palace, registering 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 games across competitions.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates. The Gunners are looking to inject a shot of creativity into their squad after faltering in the title race once again.

The north London side would ideally like to sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid. However, it is unclear if the Brazilian will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, prompting Arsenal to turn to Eze.

The Englishman is proven in the Premier League and his versatility also suits Mikel Arteta's tactics. Interest from the Gunners has reportedly turned the 26-year-old's head, and he sees the move as a stepping stone in his career.

Eze is under contract with the Eagles until 2027, and reportedly has a £68m release clause in his deal. Tottenham Hotspur are in the race for the player as well.

