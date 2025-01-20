Arsenal ready to go all the way in attempt to sign 27-year-old France international in January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram this month, according to Italian outlet TV Play (via Sport Witness). The Gunners are understood to be great admirers of the France international.

The north Londoners find themselves short of options in attack amidst an injury crisis. Bukayo Saka is set to return only in March after suffering a hamstring injury in December and undergoing surgery.

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the season after he tore his ACL in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United earlier this month. William Saliba is the latest to join the club's injury list, with Mikel Arteta expressing concern over the center-back's fitness.

Prior to Saka's injury, multiple reports suggested that the Gunners were in the market for a striker, with Jesus and Kai Havertz struggling to meet the expectations of a prolific goalscorer.

With the club now desperate to bolster their options in attack, Arsenal have registered an interest in Marcus Thuram. The 27-year-old striker has impressed for Inter Milan, scoring 29 goals and providing 20 assists in 72 games for the club.

The aforementioned outlet claims that the north Londoners are prepared to go all the way to secure Thuram's signature this month. However, a January move could prove difficult, with Inter reportedly reluctant to let go of Thuram this month, although the situation may change in the summer.

Thuram is under contract with Inter Milan until June 2028.

Ian Wright issues plea to Arsenal board after 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has implored the club's board to make a few signings and reinforce the squad after their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (January 18).

The Gunners had a great start to the fixture at the Emirates, with Gabriel Martinelli (35') and Kai Havertz (55') helping them secure a 2-0 lead. However, second-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins meant that Arsenal had to share the points with Villa.

Speaking after the match on Premier League Productions, Wright insisted that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in dire need of reinforcements amid their injury crisis. He said:

"The underlying factor is the manager needs help. You look at the benches; you look at who they're able to bring on. It just looks like he needs help now. They need help. We have to buy some players. We have to. Even when Saka was fit, we needed another forward. We need to get bodies into that team to help them. They look knackered after a while there as well. They need help.

"We are very close to it being in danger of fizzling out. In the next couple of games if it doesn't happen, if they don't bring someone in to give them a boost. They looked a bit tired."

