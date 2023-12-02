Arsenal ready to let go of star player in January despite holding contract talks - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let go of Italy international Jorginho in the January transfer window.

As per Football Insider, the Gunners are looking for a younger defensive or central midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. Mikel Arteta and Co. have reportedly set Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as their primary target for January.

As for Jorginho, the aforementioned report claims that the 31-year-old wishes to return to his homeland. It is believed that multiple Serie A clubs are willing to onboard the former Chelsea man.

According to the same source, the Gunners even held talks with the midfielder over a contract extension of 12 months. However, it is unlikely that Arsenal would further Jorginho's agreement, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Since joining the Emirates in January this year, the Italian star has majorly performed a squad role. He's made 32 appearances across all competitions for the north London side, bagging one goal and assist each.

In the absence of Thomas Partey, Arteta preferred Jorginho to pair Declan Rice in the starting XI four times. However, the Spanish tactician has decided against starting the midfielder in the last two games across competitions.

Jorginho is unlikely to find a place in the Gunners' first XI when they host Wolves on Saturday (December 2).

Mikel Arteta believes things are coming together for Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (via Getty Images)

Arteta believes things are now going right for Arsenal's Kai Havertz, who joined the club from Chelsea this summer for a reported fee of €75 million. The Germany international has found the net in his last two matches across competitions.

Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner against Brentford (November 25) after coming on as a second-half substitute (79'). He then opened the scoring in his side's emphatic 6-0 win over Lens on November 29.

Addressing the 24-year-old's recent performances, Arteta said (via the official Arsenal website):

"First of all support him, like with any other player, and give him the tools and the time to show his qualities. I think that’s what he’s doing. Everything is starting to come together. A lot of the things he was doing right, he’s continued to do and now obviously in front of goal, he’s being very efficient."

Things seem to finally be going right for Havertz after he failed to make an instant impact following his summer move. Prior to these two matches, Havertz had managed just one goal and assist each in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.