Arsenal ready to let star player join Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly unlikely to stay at the Emirates next season amid interest from Barcelona. As reported by TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, the Ghana international looks set to leave the Gunners upon his contract expiry this summer.

The report claims that while Arsenal rate the former Atletico Madrid midfielder very highly, they are unlikely to offer him a new deal. The Gunners are reportedly considering moves for several players this summer, which prohibits them from offering the Ghanaian a lucrative deal.

Partey has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and his former club Atletico Madrid. He has also reportedly attracted interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

The 31-year-old has also reportedly attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League but the midfielder looks likely to move back to Spain. Mikel Arteta recently hailed Partey as a ‘massive player’. He said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He’s a massive player for us and he’s shown that week in, week out. He’s started the season really well, really fit. The way he came back post-holiday was probably in the best condition that he’s been, which was really helpful as well."

“Now he needs to continue to do that. We have managed certain minutes with him in the right way and the team is doing that, and then he’s doing everything he can as well to be in the best physical condition," he added.

Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth reported £45 million (€51m). He has made 160 appearances for the Gunners till date, scoring 16 times and producing 12 assists.

Barcelona ready to sell red-hot attacker amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to cash in on Raphinha in the summer for a fee of around €80 million. As reported by Catalunya Radio (via Metro), the Brazil international has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Raphinha has been one of the best players in Europe this season under Hansi Flick. He has scored 28 goals and provided 22 assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

The 28-year-old, however, has his current deal at Barcelona expiring in the summer of 2027. Barcelona are looking to tie him down with a new deal but his salary demands have posed a problem.

Barcelona could reportedly sell the attacker in the summer if they cannot convince him to sign a new deal. They have reportedly slapped an €80 million asking price on the Arsenal and Chelsea target.

