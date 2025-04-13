Barcelona ready to sell Chelsea and Arsenal target for over €80 million - Reports

Barcelona are ready to offload Chelsea and Arsenal target Raphinha for over €80m this summer, according to Catalunya Radio (via Metro). The Brazilian forward was a target for the Premier League duo in the summer of 2022 after his impressive stint with Leeds United (17 goals and 12 assists in 67 games).
However, Raphinha opted to join the Catalans instead that year. The 28-year-old has hit a higher gear this season, registering 28 goals and 22 assists from 46 games across competitions.
Raphinha has been indispensable under Hansi Flick, and the LaLiga giants are already locked in talks to tie him down to a new deal. The player's current contract runs until 2027, and Barcelona plan to hand him a new deal with a pay hike.
However, the Brazilian's entourage is reportedly demanding a higher salary, which is posing a threat to the renewal process. Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation as they prepare to make attacking additions this summer.
The Blues have struggled in the final third, and are currently out of the Premier League title race. The London giants are looking for an upgrade on Mykhaylo Mudryk and Jadon Sancho, and have set their sights on Raphinha.
The Brazilian is also wanted in the Middle East but doesn't want to leave Europe before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Barcelona are reportedly planning to include an affordable release clause in his new deal, which could make matters easier for Chelsea. The Blues had reportedly agreed on a deal with Leeds United for the player in 2022, only for Raphinha to snub them for a move to Camp Nou.
Are Chelsea and Barcelona eyeing a Crystal Palace ace?
Barcelona and Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Daniel Munoz. According to The Athletic, the Colombian right-back has signed a new deal with Crystal Palace.
Munoz has been quite impressive for the Eagles this season, registering six goals and six assists from 37 games across competitions. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and are interested in his services ahead of the summer.
The LaLiga giants are planning to add more cover for Jules Kounde in their squad and have Munoz on their wish list. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking for a new right-back to cover for Reece James, and want the 28-year-old for the job. However, the Blues and Barcelona are both set for disappointment, as Munoz has apparently committed his future at Selhurst Park.