Arsenal ready to make stunning move for Serie A star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella this summer.

According to FootballTransfers.com, the Gunners have received indications that Barella would be open to moving to the Emirates after spending four seasons at Inter Milan. Inter are apparently ready to offer him better terms and renew his contract, which expires in 2026.

But they could be willing to sell him if Barella isn't convinced to refresh his deal. Newcastle United targeted him earlier this summer but were put off by his initial asking price and signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for €70 million instead.

Any move for Barella is expected to cost Arsenal more than the aforementioned amount, making him the most expensive Italian player in history. The Gunners have signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for £105 million (€116.6 million) after offloading Granit Xhaka.

Moreover, Mikel Arteta has also utilized Kai Havertz as a left-sided No. 8. Barella moving to north London could mean Thomas Partey's exit. The Ghana international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for large parts of the summer transfer window.

Barella, 26, is a specialist central midfielder who can play in a box-to-box role. He has registered 20 goals and 44 assists for Inter Milan in 187 games across competitions.

Mikel Arteta says 'dominant' Arsenal deserved Nottingham Forest win

The 2-1 scoreline didn't do Arsenal's performance justice as they managed a narrow win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League earlier today (12 August).

The north London giants kept 79% of the ball and managed seven shots on target as compared to the visitors' two. Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka put Mikel Arteta's side 2-0 up at half-time.

But a late goal from Taiwo Awoniyi threatened a comeback. Arsenal nevertheless managed to hold on and secure an important opening-day win at the Emirates. After the game, Arteta said, via Football.London:

"Welcome to the PL. I think that’s the headline. We were dominant. We deserved to win the game. We were 2-0 up and didn’t take the chances. It was more about the feeling than actually what happened."

The Gunners' next task is an away league game at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on 21 August.