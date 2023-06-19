Arsenal allow star midfielder permission to discuss possible transfer to Saudi Arabia: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly given Thomas Partey permission to discuss a possible transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Pro League seems to be the new hotspot for European players due to the league's newfound financial prowess in the sport. Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have already taken their careers to the Middle East and more big names are expected to follow.

Partey could be one of them. According to 90min, Arsenal are open to letting the Ghana international leave and have given him the green light to explore a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

They are apparently interested in evolving their young squad and Partey, 30, will enter the final two years of his contract next month. The Gunners signed him for £45 million in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid.

Partey ended last season with 40 appearances across competitions to his name. It seems that the Gunners are looking to revamp their midfield and are focused on signing West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Partey's potential sale could, of course, raise funds to sign the England international who is valued at over £100 million by the Hammers. They will, however, have to be careful that they don't compromise on their depth in midfield.

Granit Xhaka, after all, is another player heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer. Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Gallas urges Arsenal to free up space before signing Declan Rice

Arsenal's interest in West Ham United's Declan Rice is common knowledge at this point.

The Gunners are keen on signing the 24-year-old midfielder to add steel to the middle of the park. He led West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season and has been one of their finest players in recent seasons.

William Gallas believes Rice will be a good fit at Arsenal but he wants the Gunners to sell some players before they sign him. The former Gunners centre-back told Genting Casino, via Metro:

"He [Rice] is a very good player that I think will reach another level if he joins a top club and that is why I think he will leave West Ham this summer. Arsenal will need to sell a midfielder because they can’t have that many at the club and also sign Rice. I know that there will be a lot of additional games with the Champions League, but they will need to sell one of them."

Apart from Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, Mikel Arteta has Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho as players who can play in the No. 6 role.

Poll : 0 votes