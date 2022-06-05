Arsenal ready to offer wages worth nearly £200,000-a-week to sign Brazilian international - Reports

Arsenal are looking to double the wages of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus in order to tempt him to move to the Emirates Stadium, according to The Sun. The Gunners are in search of a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season and see Jesus as the ideal candidate to lead their line next season.

Arsenal finished the 2021-22 season in fifth place and missed out on a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. Despite failing to finish inside the top-four, the Gunners are still interested in signing Gabriel Jesus in the summer. According to the aforementioned source, even the Brazilian forward is interested on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Sun also reports that the Gunners are looking to offer Jesus around £190,000 per-week plus bonuses which could see him pocket close to £200,000 per-week. The 25-year-old forward currently earns around £110,000 per-week at Manchester City.

It is worth mentioning that Gabriel Jesus has previously worked with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Spanish tactician was an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City during Jesus' initial years at the Etihad Stadium.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 19 - Gabriel Jesus has scored his first goal for Brazil in 19 games, ending his longest run without scoring for the Seleção. His previous goal was in July 2019 against Peru. Relief. 19 - Gabriel Jesus has scored his first goal for Brazil in 19 games, ending his longest run without scoring for the Seleção. His previous goal was in July 2019 against Peru. Relief. https://t.co/otrGcdBqAg

Gabriel Jesus had a decent 2021-22 season with Manchester City. The forward netted 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances for the Premier League champions across all competitions.

Jesus, however, might not get the game time he craves at the Etihad Stadium next season. Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and he will most likely become the club's leading striker ahead of the new season.

Arsenal are in dire need of a new centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 season

Arsenal are currently low on attacking personnel in their squad. The Gunners saw their former talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave on a free transfer in January after having his contract at the Emirates Stadium terminated.

On top of that, Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette has also announced his departure from the club in the summer. The 31-year-old forward will leave on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the current month.

Arsenal therefore need a proven goalscorer for next season to support the likes of Buakyo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Gabriel Jesus will definitely be the Gunners' first-choice forward next season with Eddie Nketiah as his backup. According to The Guardian, the Gunners are ready to offer Nketiah a new long-term contract in the summer.

