Arsenal ready to fork out €80 million to snap up 3 young players this summer - Reports

Arsenal are ready to spend as much as €80 million to sign three new players in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur (via the Express).

The three players in question are Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, 19-year-old Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey and 19-year-old Sao Paulo forward Marquinhos.

Arsenal will be in dire need of strengthening their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Unlike this season, the Gunners are expected to have European football in some or the other form next season.

These extra European games mid-week will require Mikel Arteta to have some strength and depth in their squad. The Gunners, therefore, have identified three summer targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already agreed terms with Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos for a fee of around €3.5 million. He could feature in the club's pre-season.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal are ready to spend 80 million euros on Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aaron Hickey.

#AFC • #Gunners Arsenal are ready to spend 80 million euros onGabriel Jesus,Marquinhos and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aaron Hickey. 🔥 Arsenal are ready to spend 80 million euros on 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus, 🇧🇷 Marquinhos and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Aaron Hickey. 🔴⚪ #AFC • #Gunners https://t.co/sZij8W2657

The second player on Mikel Arteta's transfer shortlist is Aaron Hickey from Serie A side Bologna. The 19-year-old Scotsman is primarily a left-back but is even capable of playing as a right-back. He will cost between €20 and €24 million to the Gunners.

However, Arsenal's marquee signing amongst them all will surely be Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian forward will be looking to leave the Etihad Stadium after City confirmed the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Gabriel Jesus will most likely become the first-choice forward at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are currently short on attacking players following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Another reason why Mikel Arteta needs a new forward is down to uncertainty over the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. Both forwards' current contracts expire at the end of the season with no signs of an extension yet.

Arsenal have not been shy about splashing the cash on young players in the recent transfer window. Last summer, the Gunners spent close to €185 million to sign the likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League

The Gunners travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday, May 16.

Mikel Arteta's side will be keen to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

Arsenal @Arsenal MATCHDAY!



Newcastle

Premier League

8pm (UK)

🏟 St James' Park



#NEWARS MATCHDAY!NewcastlePremier League8pm (UK)🏟 St James' Park 🚨 MATCHDAY! 🆚 Newcastle🏆 Premier League 🕗 8pm (UK)🏟 St James' Park#NEWARS https://t.co/f9T7v3JDY6

The Gunners are currently fifth in the standings, having picked up 66 points from 36 games. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham by two points and have a game in hand. They will need to win both their remaining games to seal Champions League qualification for next season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar