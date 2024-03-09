Arsenal ready to part ways with player they signed in 2021 - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to part ways with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was signed by the club in 2021. As reported by The Boot Room, the Gunners are looking to recoup the £24 million fee they paid Sheffield United to rope in the England international.

Ramsdale has lost his place to David Raya this season following the Spanaird's arrival on loan from Brentford last summer. Mikel Arteta has kept his trust in Raya despite his questionable showings on several occasions while Ramsdale has found himself on the bench.

With Arsenal having the option to sign to make Raya's deal permanent for £27 million, it seems quite likely that Arteta will exercise that option. As per the aforementioned report, they are ready to offload Ramsdale, respecting his need for regular playing time.

Ramsdale, who was signed by the London giants in the summer of 2021 from Sheffield United, had a stellar first season at the Emirates and was even named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The 25-year-old has made just 10 appearances across competitions this season, having conceded 11 goals and kept three clean sheets. He will be in line to feature for Arsenal against Brentford on Saturday, March 3, with Raya ineligible to face his parent club.

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal will not win the Premier League for one key reason

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal might miss out on the Premier League title because of their away games.

The Gunners, along with Liverpool and Manchester City, are embroiled in a tight three-horse title race. But Carragher has claimed that Arsenal's away games could let the club down.

"You have got tough away games. It’s Tottenham, City, Wolves, Brighton and Man United. I think that will just stop you. If Man City don’t lose points in the next four or five games, your last four or five are decent games, your tough ones are now. It’s got to be here or now for Arsenal," the former England defender said.

The Gunners led the Premier League table for the majority of the last season but suffered a dip in form late in the season which saw Manchester City pip them for the title.

At the moment, they are third in the table with 61 points behind Liverpool and Manchester City who have 63 and 62 points, respectively.