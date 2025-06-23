Arsenal ready to sell star player for £17 million after fresh transfer twist - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko amid interest from Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer. As claimed by Italian outlet Correire dello Sport, Milan have identified the Ukraine international as a potential replacement for their star left-back Theo Hernandez.

The report claims that Hernandez is close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal which would be a major blow to the Rossoneri. The France international is regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football and has been a pivotal player for AC Milan in recent years.

As per Correire dello Sport, Milan have identified two players as targets as they look to replace the former Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid left-back. Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly their primary target while Club Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper is another option.

Zinchenko fell down in Mikel Arteta's pecking order during the last season and played only 789 minutes of first-team football. The former Manchester City star is reportedly ready to leave the Emirates this summer, with the Gunners also willing to sell.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £32 million. He has made 92 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side till date, scoring thrice and providing five assists.

AC Milan will reportedly need to pay around €20 million for Zinchenko's signature. However, the Rossoneri reckon that they could struggle to afford his transfer fee.

Arsenal end talks to sign in-demand star after chasing him for weeks - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly decided to end talks with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. As reported by The Sun, the Gunners are not happy with the Slovenia international's demands and have started looking elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta's side were reportedly ready to meet RB Leipzig's £70 million asking price for the 22-year-old. They reportedly identified Sesko as their number one target but have now suffered a major setback.

The Gunners have reportedly failed to agree on personal terms with the Leipzig striker. They are now believed to be looking for alternatives for the Slovenian striker.

Sesko scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances across competitions last season. Apart from Sesko, Arsenal have also been heavily linked with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres in recent months. The Sweden international enjoyed a phenomenal season last time out, scoring 54 times in 52 appearances while providing 13 assists.

