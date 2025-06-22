Arsenal end talks to sign £70 million-rated star after chasing him for weeks - Reports 

Arsenal have reportedly decided to end talks with Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners are not happy with the striker's demands and have looked at alternatives.

As per a report in The Sun, Arsenal are willing to meet the £70 million asking price set by RB Leipzig this summer. They have the Slovenian star as the #1 target, but have suffered a fresh setback.

The Gunners have not managed to agree on personal terms with the striker, and the move is now set to drag on. They do not want to agree to the demands of the 22-year-old and are ready to move on to their Plan B.

Frank Leboeuf spoke on ESPN FC earlier this summer and said that Arsenal were making a mistake by making a move for Sesko. He claimed that Mikel Arteta would not be forcing the club to pay the fee if it were his money and said via Football 365:

"The top people at clubs, if it's not their money they don't care, they will spend it. If the money was coming out of their bank account they would be more careful and cautious. That's crazy [RB Leipzig's valuation for Sesko]. You have so many examples of clubs who have spent big money on players from smaller clubs."

"Sesko plays for Leipzig, they are a family club and Arsenal are going to launch him into the Premier League? What is the guarantee you have that Sesko is going to produce? And you're going to spend 80m euros on him? Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and so many others."

Arsenal have Viktor Gyokeres as their alternative option this summer. They have been in talks with Sporting CP and are willing to sign the Swedish striker if they agree on a fee.

Arsenal were urged to break the bank for Alexander Isak

Paul Merson was on Sky Sports earlier this year and claimed that Alexander Isak was the only striker Arsenal should be interested in signing. He claimed that the Newcastle United star is the player they can break the bank for and said via GOAL:

"If I was Arsenal and I had the money, I'd go out and buy Isak. I'd break the bank for him. He's the best of the best, he takes Arsenal to the next level. I'm looking at the all-round picture, I'm looking at next season as well. I think if we can get hold of Isak who is the best in the business at the moment, I think that would be a massive coup for Arsenal."

Liverpool are interested in signing Isak this summer. However, they have been quoted a stunning £200 million by Newcastle United.

