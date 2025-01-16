Arsenal ready to trigger £83 million release clause as they aim to sign 26-year-old star in January transfer window: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to trigger Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres' £83 million release clause this month after Gabriel Jesus' injury, according to reports. The Gunners are also keeping tabs on two other center-forwards as they seek reinforcements this window.

Manager Mikel Arteta finds himself short of attacking options after long-term injuries to first-team stars Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. The England international is out until March after picking up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in December and undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, Jesus is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the FA Cup clash against Manchester United at the weekend. The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options, with Mikel Arteta pushing for some activity in January.

Trending

The north Londoners have now set their sights on Viktor Gyokeres, one of Europe's top prospects. The Swedish forward has been in stellar form for Sporting since joining in 2023, scoring 75 goals and providing 21 assists in 80 games for the club so far. He has attracted interest from a host of European outfits, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Reports initially suggested that the Gunners were desperate to sign him but hesitant to trigger his release clause. However, according to French outlet L'Equipe, the Gunners are no longer reluctant to pay the sum as they look to strengthen their squad.

The outlet adds that the club are also interested in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Lille striker Jonathan David.

Mikel Arteta provides positive update on Arsenal's transfer plans this month

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners are actively looking to secure some additions to the squad in the January transfer window. After being stretchered off in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United last weekend, Arteta was asked at a press conference about his transfer plans. He (via GOAL):

“Yes, for sure. Because we lost two players, big players, Bukayo [Saka] - that can be out for up to three months, so that’s a long time - and Gabby [Jesus], that’s going to be out for a long, long, long time."

"We are going to try, for sure. We are actively looking at. I think we have lost two very important players, we have 14 players in the squad, and we play every three days. We will try, but let’s see who we can get.”

Arsenal have moved to four points behind league leaders Liverpool (who have a game in hand) in the Premier League table after their north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (January 15).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback