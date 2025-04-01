Arsenal and Real Madrid keeping tabs on 25-year-old Serie A star ahead of potential summer deal: Reports

Arsenal and Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer, according to Caught Offside. The Ivorian defender has been a pillar at the back for AS Roma this season, registering 43 appearances across competitions.

Ndicka is under contract until 2028, so the Serie A side are under no pressure to let him go. However, it is believed that the situation could change if Roma fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Claudio Ranieri's side are currently sixth in the league table, four points behind Bologna on fourth. Unless they manage to make it to the premier European tournament next season, Roma could be forced to offload players to balance their books.

Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation. Los Blancos are expected to invest in their aging defense this season, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both on the wrong side of 30.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are also sweating over the fitness of Eder Militao, who has now suffered back-to-back ACL injuries. Real Madrid are eyeing multiple candidates for the job and apparently have Ndicka on their wish list, too.

However, Arsenal are also in the race, although defensive reinforcements may not be a priority for Mikel Arteta right now. The Gunners already have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes on their roster but are reportedly interested in Ndicka.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal star?

Real Madrid are hot on the heels of William Saliba, according to Defensa Central. The report adds that Manchester City are eyeing the Arsenal defender as well.

Saliba has been outstanding for the Gunners this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions. His stellar partnership with Gabriel has been key to the north London side's rise in recent seasons.

Arsenal, interestingly, have conceded just 24 goals in 29 games in the Premier League this season, the lowest in the league. Manchester City, meanwhile, have let in 40 goals in the same number of games, and Pep Guardiola is eager for reinforcements.

The reigning champions have apparently identified Saliba as the ideal man for the job. However, the 24-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until 2027, so prising him away won't be an easy affair.

City will also face competition from Real Madrid in the race. Interestingly, Saliba has previously stated that he is happy with his stint at the Emirates.

