Arsenal receive massive Bukayo Saka boost ahead of crunch Premier League showdown against Manchester City: Reports 

According to the Daily Mail (via METRO), Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka hasn't sustained a serious injury and isn't yet ruled out to face Manchester City this weekend.

Saka picked up a knock during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on September 24. Despite barely training all week, the 22-year-old featured against Bournemouth next weekend and against Lens in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.

Saka was substituted in the 34th minute against Lens after picking up a muscular injury while attempting a backheel. Arsenal went on to lose 2-1 in his absence.

Many fans feared the England international suffered a major injury due to the hectic schedule. Notably, Mikel Arteta started him for 87 games in a row.

Saka reportedly underwent a scan on Wednesday, October 4, and was cleared of any serious injury issues. It remains likely that he will miss the Gunners' Premier League showdown against rivals Manchester City on Sunday, October 8, and England's upcoming international games.

He is set to undergo further tests on Thursday to determine whether he will be fit enough to feature against City, with the club hopeful he will be able to play some part in the contest.

Declan Rice blames lack of clinical finishing as Arsenal lose to Lens in UCL clash

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice blamed his side's lack of clinical finishing during their 2-1 defeat against Lens in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash on October 3.

The Gunners were unbeaten in all competitions prior to the game against Lens. They took an early lead in the 14th minute via a Gabriel Jesus goal. However, they missed several big chances to put the game to bed, with Leandro Trossard being guilty in particular.

Lens grew in confidence and scored two brilliant goals thanks to Adrien Thomasson (25') and Elye Wahi (69') to secure all three points at home.

Rice said (via Daily Mail):

"We missed some big chances. It’s a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems. I thought we totally dominated the match but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it but it was just that final bit that was lacking. Credit to them. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some amazing performances."

Arsenal are now second in Group B with three points from two games, one point behind group leaders Lens.