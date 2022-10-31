Arsenal receive massive Bukayo Saka injury boost ahead of Chelsea clash: Reports

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could return to action against Chelsea on 30 October, as per the Sun.

Saka, 21, picked up an ankle injury in the Gunners' 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest on 30 October.

In the 27th minute, the young English winger limped off the pitch and was substituted for Reiss Nelson.

Fears grew over whether he would be fit in time for the clash with Chelsea and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on 21 November for Saka's England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta commented following the win, saying that the winger had endured kicks throughout his time on the pitch:

"It was a bad kick that he suffered right at the start of the game, he was limping for a bit. But I don't see it as anything further than that."

However, concerns over Saka potentially facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines seem to have been put at ease.

The Gunners are cautiously optimistic that the winger could return in time for the encounter with the Blues.

It comes as a huge boost to Arteta's side as Saka has been superb at the start of the season.

The English forward has bagged five goals and as many assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

This has coincided with the north Londoners' incredible campaign where they sit top of the Premier League and have won ten of their 12 fixtures.

They face a Chelsea side this weekend at Stamford Bridge who will be looking to bounce back from their shock 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

Former Premier League forward Gabby Agbonlahor tips Arsenal or Chelsea to sign Brighton forward Leandro Trossard

Trossard has been superb

Graham Potter's side's thrashing at the Amex Stadium this past weekend was thanks in part to the impressive Trossard, who has been sensational this season.

The Belgian has bagged seven goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

That included a hat-trick against Liverpool in a 3-3 draw on 1 October.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Big game player Leandro Trossard has scored against Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea this season.Big game player Leandro Trossard has scored against Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea this season.Big game player 😤 https://t.co/fEOfbBGAgS

Agbonlahor believes the Seagulls attacker will be on the move in January and he expects a side like Arsenal or Chelsea to be in for him.

The former Aston Villa forward told talkSPORT:

"The goal he scored [against Chelsea], composure, into the corner of the net and he could be one that starts regularly for Belgium. He’s going to attract a lot of clubs over Europe. Premier League clubs as well. I think he could do a job at Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs."

Trossard's contract with Brighton expires next summer, which is now a huge risk for Robert de Zerbi's side.

Agbonlahor alluded to this when he explained why they should look to sell him in January:

"So I think now he’s playing like he is, maybe January, if Brighton can get a bit of money for him, they might sell him in January."

