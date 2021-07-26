Arsenal receive positive news on their summer transfer target - Reports

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has given Arsenal and other suitors a "green light" after the Gladbach sporting director confirmed the Swiss international's intentions of leaving the club.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl has revealed that Denis Zakaria wants to leave the Bundesliga side despite the club trying to offer the Swiss international a new deal since October last year. Eberl said:

"With Denis, we have been trying to extend his contract since October. Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer."

This is good news for Arsenal with technical director Edu ready to swoop in for Denis Zakaria this summer. However, Arsenal will face tough competition from Premier League champions Manchester City, who are also keeping a close eye on the Gladbach midfielder.

Denis Zakaria has been one of the standout players from Monchengladbach in the past couple of seasons. However, the 24-year-old Swiss international wants a new challenge and has thus refused to pen a contract extension amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Arsenal need strengthening in their midfield

Arsenal are in dire need of strengthening their midfield for the upcoming season. The Gunners have already completed the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Belgian side Anderlecht.

However, Mikel Arteta's side will be needing more cover in the middle. The likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny are all facing uncertain futures at Arsenal. Thus, an interest in Denis Zakaria makes perfect sense.

Denis Zakaria is a renowned central defensive midfielder who was once compared to Toni Kroos by legendary German Lothar Matthaus back in 2017.

However, Denis Zakaria is not the only midfielder linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Ruben Neves, Sander Berge, Manuel Locatelli and Jordan Henderson.

Arsenal are in for a major squad overhaul this summer following a disappointing season last time around. The Gunners have completed the signing of Nuno Tavares and are extremely close to signing Ben White from Brighton for £50 million.

